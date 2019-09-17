Omni Partners LLP Purchases 128,959 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Omni Partners LLP raised its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 422,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,959 shares during the quarter. Cars.com makes up 0.4% of Omni Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Omni Partners LLP owned 0.63% of Cars.com worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

CARS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $734.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.18 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Becky A. Sheehan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $46,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,948 shares of company stock valued at $575,784. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on Cars.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Cars.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

