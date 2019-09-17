OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261,010 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in OneMain were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,225,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,157,000 after buying an additional 606,258 shares during the last quarter. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OneMain by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,450,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after buying an additional 423,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 20.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,261,000 after buying an additional 423,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,473,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Wedbush raised shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities raised shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

OneMain stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,566. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.37.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. OneMain had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

