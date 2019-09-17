Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $224,267.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $224,267.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, CoinBene and Coinbe.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00206267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.01223195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016011 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020644 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bibox, Coinbe, Mercatox, Livecoin, CoinBene, C-CEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.