Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Given a C$18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) has been given a C$18.00 price objective by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OR. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$13.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.16.

Shares of TSE OR traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.86. 270,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,665. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.44. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of C$9.27 and a 52-week high of C$17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.95.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.3089935 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 54,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.41, for a total value of C$897,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 444,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,293,736.29. Also, Senior Officer Bryan A. Coates sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.82, for a total transaction of C$1,093,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,529,848.85. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,920.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

