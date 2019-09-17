P2 Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,113 shares during the period. HB Fuller accounts for 4.8% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned 2.66% of HB Fuller worth $62,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HB Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HB Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in HB Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. TheStreet raised HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HB Fuller from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of FUL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. 154,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,430. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. HB Fuller Co has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $759.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.07 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $366,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,364.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

