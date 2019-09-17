Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 73,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE HVT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.14. 224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,491. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.92. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $25.09.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.32 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.44%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

