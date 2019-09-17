Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 2,060 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Echo Global Logistics worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth $78,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1,316.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Shares of ECHO stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. 986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,635. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $643.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $553.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.60 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.07%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

