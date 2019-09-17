Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 12.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 509,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,037,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 53,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. ValuEngine lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upped their target price on AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.96.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.88. 270,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

