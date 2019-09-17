Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,331 Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kelly Services by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Noble Financial started coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kelly Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,161 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $74,780.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George S. Corona sold 29,110 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $732,989.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,170.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,055 shares of company stock valued at $856,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

KELYA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. 1,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,033. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

