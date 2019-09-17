Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CORT. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

CORT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.39. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

