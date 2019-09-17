Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.62% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of CZA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.51. The company had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,815. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.95. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $73.61.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.