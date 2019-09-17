Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Facebook by 13,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 19,805.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $226,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Facebook by 5,632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,182,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,343 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $10,436,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,369,672 shares of company stock valued at $439,959,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

FB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.04. 436,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,244,382. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

