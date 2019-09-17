Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $550,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.86. 22,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,441. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $205.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.98 and its 200-day moving average is $191.29.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

