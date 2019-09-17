Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,083.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 170,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 474.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJP traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,222. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

