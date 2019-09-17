Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.43. 1,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,807. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

