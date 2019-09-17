PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

PAGS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.44.

PAGS stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $354.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.31 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.12%. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

