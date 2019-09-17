Pakcoin Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Pakcoin has a market cap of $103,796.00 and $30.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Pakcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pakcoin

Pakcoin (PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

