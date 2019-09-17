Para Resources (CVE:PBR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Para Resources Inc (CVE:PBR) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 6000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Para Resources Company Profile (CVE:PBR)

Para Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining properties in North and South America. The company owns approximately 80% interest in the El Limon project, a gold mine located near the town of Zaragoza, Colombia; and a 100% interest in the Tucumã copper/gold exploration project, which consists of six mineral concessions covering a total of 11,456 hectares located in the Carajas metallogenic province in the State of Pará, Brazil.

