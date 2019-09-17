Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $33,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 96.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 55.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 481,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,345,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.21. 192,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,172. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $115.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.64.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

