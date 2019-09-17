Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $28.70 Million Stock Position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,314,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,098 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $28,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 11.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NFJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,250. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

