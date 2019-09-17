Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $30.49 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,148 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of TechnipFMC worth $30,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 217.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 116.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.40 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.60. 182,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC PLC has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $32.91.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

