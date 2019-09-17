Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,115 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $32,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,409 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,839 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,487,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $432,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,096,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $135,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 175,158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 42,038 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $2,932,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,862,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.21. The company had a trading volume of 605,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,068. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $151.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.90.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 61.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

