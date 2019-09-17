Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $33,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,300,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,614,437,000 after buying an additional 763,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,685,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,534,000 after buying an additional 512,851 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,731.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after buying an additional 377,695 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 212.3% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 535,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,623,000 after buying an additional 363,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $43,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $134,272.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,430.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.87. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $104.86 and a 52 week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

