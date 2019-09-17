Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $31,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 774.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 126.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.27. The company had a trading volume of 221,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,043. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.27.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.09.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

