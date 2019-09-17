Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,329 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $29,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,316,000 after purchasing an additional 85,580 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 248,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,256,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,304,000 after purchasing an additional 257,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $35.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $297.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

ACIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

