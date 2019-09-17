Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Lucas Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 38,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 325,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 139,632 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 584,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.80. 4,722,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,772,102. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

