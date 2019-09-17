Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.74

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.74 and traded as low as $16.78. Pason Systems shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 51,643 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSI shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.25 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 20.07.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.81%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

