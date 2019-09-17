Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 1,466 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 175.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. 7,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,787. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

