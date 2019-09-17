Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 770 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 38,103 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $129.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,924. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $130.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

