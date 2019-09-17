Pathstone Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,710,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,153,000 after buying an additional 664,247 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,621,000 after buying an additional 562,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,491,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,663,000 after buying an additional 439,916 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,561,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,362,000 after buying an additional 324,589 shares during the period.

VXUS traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $52.46. 15,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,320. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83.

