Pathstone Family Office LLC Decreases Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $4,559,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,458 shares in the company, valued at $15,186,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $137.20. 913,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,814. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

