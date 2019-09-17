Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $101,000 Stock Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,179,000 after purchasing an additional 787,638 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Celgene by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celgene by 711.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 101,476 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Celgene by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Celgene by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 406,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,929. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $99.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

