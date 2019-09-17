Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,788. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $156.03 and a one year high of $218.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

