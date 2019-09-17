Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 29.6% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 289,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 65,988 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 679,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 39,165 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 51.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 281,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 95,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,768,000 after acquiring an additional 360,987 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $314,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $69,193.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,886.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $712,118 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 840,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nomura upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens raised Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.