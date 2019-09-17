Pathstone Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,352,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Linde by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 619.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.68. 42,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.42. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $145.95 and a fifty-two week high of $206.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

