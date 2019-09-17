Paxos Standard (PAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $231.23 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $231.23 million and approximately $295.91 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009781 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, BitMart, CoinEx and OKCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 230,584,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,584,452 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, Hotbit, CoinBene, DDEX, BW.com, HitBTC, Bittrex, FCoin, ZB.COM, Bitfinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, OKEx, KuCoin, Binance, Bit-Z, WazirX, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, C2CX, P2PB2B, BitMart, Coinsuper, Crex24, Bitrue, Coinbit, BigONE, MXC, Gate.io, OKCoin, Iquant, BitMax, TOKOK, ABCC, DigiFinex, Coinall, CoinEx and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

