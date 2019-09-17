PAYCENT (PYN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.29 Million

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $135,124.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

