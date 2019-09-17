PETROFAC LTD/ADR (POFCY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06 on November 4th

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from PETROFAC LTD/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.09. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

About PETROFAC LTD/ADR

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

