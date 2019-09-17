Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.93

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.93 and traded as high as $9.90. Petropavlovsk shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 3,839,221 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.93. The stock has a market cap of $327.71 million and a PE ratio of 4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05.

In other Petropavlovsk news, insider Robert Jenkins purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,666.93).

Petropavlovsk Company Profile (LON:POG)

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

