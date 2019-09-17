Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Stock Price Down 17.8%

Shares of Petroteq Energy Inc (CVE:PQE) traded down 17.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, 86,154 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 140,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petroteq Energy Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile (CVE:PQE)

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

