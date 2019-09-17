Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.29. 270,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,657,704. The firm has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

