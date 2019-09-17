Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 55,447 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,172,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,539,000 after purchasing an additional 90,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,386,000 after buying an additional 440,727 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,062,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,696,000 after buying an additional 819,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,532,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,396,000 after buying an additional 66,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 30.2% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,759,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,062,000 after buying an additional 407,876 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In other Mosaic news, Director William T. Monahan purchased 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,820.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 12,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,407,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,713. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

