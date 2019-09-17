Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,988,464 VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,988,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VEON by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 797,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 477.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,765,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,343,000 after buying an additional 3,940,770 shares in the last quarter. TT International acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the second quarter worth about $64,410,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in VEON during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in VEON by 183.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 246,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

VEON stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. 107,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,195. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.87. VEON Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). VEON had a net margin of 12.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEON. Sberbank CIB cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.17 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

