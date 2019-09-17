Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,100 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,721,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,581 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,961,000 after acquiring an additional 306,824 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,398,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,540,000 after acquiring an additional 973,543 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,058,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,191,000 after acquiring an additional 79,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,363,000 after acquiring an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Guggenheim cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

NYSE:AAP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.22. The stock had a trading volume of 174,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,397. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.09 and a twelve month high of $186.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

