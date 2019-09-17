Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 28,600 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,644,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,534,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,361 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,799,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,682,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after purchasing an additional 630,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,438,000 after purchasing an additional 534,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Compass Point downgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.49.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $63,679.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,317.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,550.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.93. 61,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $284.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.96 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

