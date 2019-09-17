PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) Shares Down 0.8%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) shares traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.29, 21,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 57,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

