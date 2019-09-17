Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 1,419 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.09% of CSG Systems International worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 189,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 19,213 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 43,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 163,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.02.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley set a $58.00 price objective on CSG Systems International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

