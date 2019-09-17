Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 9,603 Shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.10% of Actuant worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 5.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 914,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 797,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 6.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 774,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATU. Gabelli cut shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Actuant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Actuant from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

In other Actuant news, Director Deursen Holly Van sold 1,647 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $34,916.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATU traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,763. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.65. Actuant Co. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Actuant had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Actuant Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Actuant’s payout ratio is currently 3.67%.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

