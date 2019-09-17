Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of J & J Snack Foods worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JJSF traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,045. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $196.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.42 and its 200 day moving average is $166.65.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JJSF. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Consumer Edge upgraded J & J Snack Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Dan Fachner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $1,409,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,219,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total value of $4,536,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,600. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

