Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 28.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 36,947 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 406,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 52,105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Select Medical by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 25,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Select Medical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,162,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Select Medical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SEM traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 97,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $54,624.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,792.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $161,277.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

